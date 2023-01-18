 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings have had preliminary contract negotiations with Justin Jefferson

  
Published January 18, 2023 12:12 PM
nbc_csu_giantsvikings_230116
January 16, 2023 01:07 PM
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms recap the Giants' Wild Card win over the Vikings, from a 'phenomenal' Daniel Jones to a Minnesota defense that was every bit as suspect as it had been all regular season.

Receiver Justin Jefferson has made the Pro Bowl all three seasons since the Vikings drafted him in the first round. He made All-Pro this season and is among the favorites for offensive player of the year.

Jefferson also now is eligible for a (BIG) contract extension.

Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Wednesday the team has started contract negotiations with Jefferson.

“I wouldn’t use the word challenge,” Adofo-Mensah said, via NFL Media. “You got a special player, a special person. Those aren’t problems, or at least those are ‘champagne problems .’ We’ll start there.

“Yeah, we’ve had initial dialogue with him, his agent, all those things. We can factor that into the planning, but again it really starts from the player, the person, and we’ll work out solutions from there on.”

Jefferson is under contract for 2023 for $2.399 million, and the Vikings will pick up his fifth-year option for 2024 this spring. Both sides likely would prefer to do a deal sooner than later.

Jefferson, the league’s best receiver in 2022, will become the league’s highest-paid receiver when he gets an extension.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill currently is the league’s highest-paid at the position, having signed a four-year, $120 million extension in March that includes $72.2 million guaranteed.