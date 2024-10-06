Vikings hold on for 23-17 win over Jets in London

Aaron Rodgers had a rough first half in London on Sunday, but the Jets quarterback had the ball in his hands with a chance to beat the Vikings in the final minute.

There would be no happy ending for Rodgers and the Jets, however. Rodgers’s throw to wide receiver Mike Williams with 44 seconds left to play was picked off by Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore and the Vikings held on for a 23-17 win.

Rodgers also missed wide receiver Garrett Wilson a few plays earlier on a deep shot up the sideline. He was under pressure and overthrew the wideout, which will go down as a big missed opportunity on a day that started badly for the Jets.

The Vikings opened the game with a field goal and then extended their lead to 10-0 when Andrew Van Ginkel returned a Rodgers interception for a touchdown in the first quarter. A slew of penalties set up another Vikings touchdown, but the Jets were able to score before halftime and then closed within 20-17 on a Wilson touchdown catch with just over six minutes to play.

Sam Darnold hit Justin Jefferson to set up a field goal that stretched the Vikings’ lead back to six points, but the Jets were able to drive to the Vikings’ 26-yard line before the ill-fated pass to Williams. It was the third interception of the day for Rodgers, who was also sacked three times and hit 11 times over the course of the afternoon. He appeared to hurt his knee on one of those hits, but did not miss a snap.

Darnold had a rough day against the team that drafted him and might have seen a ghost or two while going 14-of-31 for 179 yards and an interception. He did find Jefferson six times for 92 yards, including that key late completion that forced the Jets to go for a touchdown on their final possession.

The Vikings are now 5-0 and they’ll have a bye week to rest up before continuing their push for the NFC North crown. The Jets, who fell to 2-3, will get an extra day of rest before they host the Bills on Monday night in Week Six.