Vikings improve to 9-2 with overtime win over Bears

The Vikings continue to show they’re one of the best teams in the NFL, running their record to 9-2 today with a hard-fought road win in their division.

Minnesota’s 30-27 overtime win in Chicago allowed the Vikings to remain just one game behind the first-place Lions in the very competitive NFC North race.

It wasn’t easy. The Vikings appeared to have the game in hand for most of the second half, but they gave up a late touchdown to the Bears, then botched the recovery of an onside kick, touching the ball when it probably wouldn’t have gone 10 yards anyway, setting up a Bears game-tying field goal as time expired on the fourth quarter.

In overtime, the Bears won the toss but went three-and-out, and that’s when the Vikings methodically marched down the field to set up John Parker Romo’s game-winning field goal.

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold was efficient, throwing for 330 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and remains one of the most pleasant surprises of this NFL season. Darnold did suffer a leg injury and limped off in the fourth quarter, but backup quarterback Nick Mullens came in for two plays and converted a third-and-13 before Darnold was cleared to return.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has continued to improve under new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, and had his best game today, finishing with 340 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. But it wasn’t enough on a day when the Bears didn’t get much out of their running game and had some costly special teams miscues, including a muffed punt and a blocked field goal.

The loss drops the Bears to 4-7 and deep into last place in the NFC North. They’re not a terrible team, but they may not be playing well enough to save head coach Matt Eberflus’s job. The Vikings, however, are one of the best teams in the league — even if they’re unlucky that the best team in the league is in their division, and in Detroit.