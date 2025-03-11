Vikings now need a veteran quarterback

In less than 24 hours, the Vikings have lost Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, and Nick Mullens to free agency. They now need a veteran quarterback.

Their options will become more clear after the last few QB1 dominoes fall. Both the Steelers and Giants are believed to be looking for a veteran starter. The Browns possibly are, too, despite trading for Kenny Pickett. The Titans could be, as well.

The only clear-cut candidate from the remaining crop of free agents is Aaron Rodgers. Available for backup duty are, among others, Jameis Winston, Mac Jones, Joe Flacco, Carson Wentz, Drew Lock, Mason Rudolph, Jacoby Brissett, Taylor Heinicke, Marcus Mariota, Cooper Rush.

Russell Wilson becomes the wild-card of the bunch. If he doesn’t get a starting job, will he accept a backup role? Few players who were ever the highest-paid quarterback in the league welcome the holding of a clipboard. (Flacco is the rare exception.) Will Wilson want to be on a team if he knows he won’t be playing?

Regardless, the Vikings need to do something. Minnesota currently has only two quarterbacks on the roster — 2024 first-rounder J.J. McCarthy and Brett Rypien.