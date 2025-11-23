 Skip navigation
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
Wild finish caps off Texans' win over Bills
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Vikings OLs Christian Darrisaw, Donovan Jackson ruled out

  
Published November 23, 2025 03:34 PM

The Vikings have had an ugly game on offense and now there are two injuries to make matters worse.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw and left guard Donovan Jackson have both been ruled out for the rest of Minnesota-Green Bay on Sunday.

Darrisaw is dealing with a foot injury. Jackson has an ankle injury.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy has had another poor game, going just 9-of-15 for 71 yards with one interception midway through the fourth quarter.

The Packers lead 23-6.