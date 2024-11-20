Vikings open 21-day window for TE Nick Muse

The Vikings designated tight end Nick Muse to return, opening his 21-day practice window Wednesday.

The team placed him on injured reserve Sept. 18 after he fractured his hand.

The injury occurred in Minnesota’s Week 2 win over San Francisco. Muse stayed in the game and successfully fielded an onside kick by the 49ers to allow the Vikings to finish the game in victory formation.

Muse, a 2022 seventh-round pick, has appeared in 14 games, playing 156 snaps on special teams and five on offense. His lone career target so far resulted in a 22-yard reception at Detroit in the 2023 regular-season finale.

Minnesota held a walk-through Wednesday as it prepares for the Bears to visit Sunday.