Vikings open Ryan Kelly’s 21-day practice window

The Vikings are getting their center back on the practice field this week.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell announced in his Wednesday press conference that Ryan Kelly’s 21-day window to return from injured reserve is opening on Wednesday.

Kelly has been out since suffering his latest documented concussion in late September.

O’Connell noted that Kelly will wear a new helmet and is also likely to use a Guardian Cap. As noted by Kevin Seifert of ESPN, Kelly has had five documented concussions in his career.

The Vikings signed Kelly to a two-year deal in March after he’d spent his first nine pro seasons with the Colts. Kelly has not started all 17 games in a season since 2022.

Kelly can be activated at any time during his 21-day practice window.