Vikings, Panthers announce Adam Thielen trade

It’s official: Adam Thielen is a Minnesota Viking. Again.

The Panthers and Vikings have both announced that Thielen has been traded back to Minnesota, where he played the first 10 years of his career.

The full terms of the trade are the Panthers getting a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick, while the Vikings get Thielen, a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Thielen was born and raised in Minnesota and originally became a Viking as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State in 2013. After spending his first season on the practice squad, Thielen made the 53-man roster in his second season and eventually became a star receiver in Minnesota, topping 1,000 receiving yards in both 2017 and 2018. He left to sign with the Panthers as a free agent in 2023.

Although Thielen has played well the last couple years in Carolina, at age 35 he likely doesn’t have a lot of football left in him. He’ll play out his current contract this year in Minnesota, and may end up retiring where his career began.