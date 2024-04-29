Vikings pick up Christian Darrisaw’s fifth-year option

The Vikings have formalized an obvious move for their offensive line.

Minnesota announced on Monday that the club has exercised left tackle Christian Darrisaw’s fifth-year option.

Darrisaw, 24, was the 23rd overall pick in the 2021 draft. He is now set to earn a projected $16 million in guaranteed salary for 2025.

In his first three seasons, Darrisaw has appeared in 41 games with 39 starts. He made 15 starts in 2023.