Vikings place DL Elijah Williams on injured reserve

  
Published December 29, 2025 04:54 PM

The Vikings placed defensive tackle Elijah Williams on injured reserve on Monday, the team announced.

Minnesota made the move after the undrafted rookie injured an ankle in Week 17 against the Lions.

Williams appeared in seven games for the Vikings this season, playing 42 snaps on defense and 29 on special teams. He totaled nine tackles.

He earned a spot on the active roster with his play in the preseason.

In a corresponding move, the Vikings signed undrafted rookie cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn to the 53-player roster ahead of the regular-season finale.

The former Utah cornerback played 110 defensive snaps across the Vikings’ preseason games and recorded six tackles. Vaughn has never played in the regular season.