Vikings place NaJee Thompson on PUP, DeWayne McBride on NFI

  
Published July 22, 2024 04:57 PM

Vikings G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell noted in their Monday press conference that tight end T.J. Hockenson will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. But the club has two more players who are not ready to practice due to injury.

Minnesota announced defensive back NaJee Thompson has also been placed on the PUP list and running back DeWayne McBride has been placed on the non-football injury list.

Thompson appeared in 15 games for Minnesota last year, playing almost exclusively on special teams. He recorded seven total tackles with a fumble recovery.

McBride was a seventh-round pick last year and spent the season on Minnesota’s practice squad.

Hockenson, Thompson, and McBride are all eligible to come back and practice at any time before the start of the regular season.