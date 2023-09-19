Vikings place Oli Udoh on injured reserve to make room for Dalton Risner

The Vikings placed offensive tackle Oli Udoh on season-ending injured reserve.

Udoh started for left tackle Christian Darrisaw on Thursday night and played 39 of 58 snaps before a quadriceps injury.

The injury, according to head coach Kevin O’Connell, will end Udoh’s season.

Udoh was a 2019 sixth-round pick of Minnesota, and he has appeared in 43 games with 18 starts.

Darrisaw should be close to returning from his ankle injury, and David Quessenberry becomes the backup.

The Vikings used Odah’s roster spot to make offensive lineman Dalton Risner’s signing official. The Broncos made Risner a second-round pick in 2019, and he spent the past four years in Denver with 62 starts.