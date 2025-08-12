 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
nbc_pft_sanders_250812.jpg
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
nbc_pft_sanders_250812.jpg
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings place Rondale Moore on IR with season-ending knee injury

  
Published August 12, 2025 04:30 PM

Vikings receiver Rondale Moore will not be able to play in 2025.

Minnesota confirmed Moore will miss his second consecutive year after suffering a season-ending knee injury during the club’s preseason opener over the weekend.

Moore went down after he was tackled on a punt return.

Moore, 25, spent last season on the Falcons’ injured reserve following a season-ending knee injury. He had been traded from the Cardinals in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder.

In 39 career games with 23 starts, Moore has caught 135 passes for 1,201 yards with three touchdowns.

Minnesota has placed Moore on injured reserve. The club also announced linebacker Brian Asamoah II has been waived center Zeke Correll has been waived with an injury designation.