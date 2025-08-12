Vikings place Rondale Moore on IR with season-ending knee injury

Vikings receiver Rondale Moore will not be able to play in 2025.

Minnesota confirmed Moore will miss his second consecutive year after suffering a season-ending knee injury during the club’s preseason opener over the weekend.

Moore went down after he was tackled on a punt return.

Moore, 25, spent last season on the Falcons’ injured reserve following a season-ending knee injury. He had been traded from the Cardinals in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder.

In 39 career games with 23 starts, Moore has caught 135 passes for 1,201 yards with three touchdowns.

Minnesota has placed Moore on injured reserve. The club also announced linebacker Brian Asamoah II has been waived center Zeke Correll has been waived with an injury designation.