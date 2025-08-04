 Skip navigation
Vikings plan to play J.J. McCarthy this week

  
Published August 4, 2025 05:58 PM

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s long wait for game action is set to end on Saturday.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said that the plan is for McCarthy to play against the Texans in Minnesota’s preseason opener. McCarthy has not taken a snap in a game since the preseason opener last season.

McCarthy reported knee pain after that game and wound up having season-ending surgery on a torn meniscus. Sam Darnold took over as the starter and helped the Vikings to 14 wins, but poor play in the final two weeks led to the Vikings going with McCarthy as their No. 1 for this year. Darnold signed with the Seahawks as a free agent.

McCarthy threw two touchdown passes in that preseason opener last summer and the Vikings wouldn’t mind similar productivity as long as it doesn’t come with another injury.