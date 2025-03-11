Vikings plan to sign Javon Hargrave

The Vikings have designs on doubling down on veteran additions to their defensive line.

Jonathan Allen has agreed to a deal with the team and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team also plans to sign Javon Hargrave once he is officially released by the 49ers. That is expected to happen on Wednesday so that the 49ers can designate Hargrave as a post-June 1 cut.

Hargrave was limited to three games by a torn triceps in 2024. He had seven tackles and a sack in those appearances and he had at least seven sacks in each of the previous three seasons.

Assuming the deal gets done, Allen and Hargrave will give the Vikings a very different look up front for the 2025 season.