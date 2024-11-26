 Skip navigation
Vikings put Ivan Pace on IR, add Jamin Davis

  
Published November 26, 2024 04:36 PM

The 9-2 Vikings have made a few linebacker moves.

The team announced that Ivan Pace Jr. has been placed on injured reserve. He suffered a hamstring strain on the fourth defensive snap of Sunday’s win over the Bears.

He’ll be required to miss at least four games before returning.

The Vikings added linebacker Jamin Davis to the roster. A first-round pick on the Commanders in 2021, Davis was released on October 22. He signed with the Green Bay practice squad a week later.

Davis had 15 starts in 2022 and 13 in 2023 before becoming a backup in 2024. He appeared in five games with the Commanders this season.

The Vikings also activated linebacker Gabe Murphy from injured reserve.

Minnesota faces the 6-5 Cardinals on Sunday, the first of three straight home games.