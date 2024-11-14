 Skip navigation
Vikings QB Sam Darnold returned to full participation Thursday

  
Published November 14, 2024 05:07 PM

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold returned to a full practice Thursday. His right hand injury limited him in Wednesday’s practice.

Darnold appeared to injure his hand on his tackle attempt of Jaguars safety Darnell Savage after the quarterback’s third interception Sunday. It came on the first drive of the third quarter, and Darnold didn’t miss any time, playing all 84 snaps.

It appears he won’t miss the start of Sunday’s game either.

Offensive tackle Cam Robinson (foot) and outside linebacker Gabe Murphy (knee) also returned to full participation after limited work Wednesday.

Running back Aaron Jones (ribs), tight end Josh Oliver (wrist/hand) and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (hip) again were limited.

Linebacker Blake Cashman (elbow), safety Theo Jackson (hand) and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (knee) were full participants.