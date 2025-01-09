 Skip navigation
Vikings re-sign QB Brett Rypien to practice squad, open practice window for DT Taki Taimani

  
Published January 9, 2025 03:44 PM

The Vikings re-signed quarterback Brett Rypien to the practice squad Thursday, the team announced.

They waived Rypien from the active roster earlier this week, replacing him with quarterback Daniel Jones from the practice squad. So, Jones and Rypien have swapped spots.

Jones could serve as the backup quarterback behind Sam Darnold, ahead of Nick Mullens.

Rypien has not appeared in a regular-season game this season.

The Vikings also announced they have open the 21-day practice window for defensive tackle Taki Taimani. He landed on injured reserve after injuring his ankle in Week 8.

Taimani has played 70 defensive snaps and 34 on special teams and has totaled three tackles this season.