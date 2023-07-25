 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michigan Spring Football Game
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
FENCING-ITA-WC-SABRE-MEN-SEMIFINAL
Eli Dershwitz’s decade-long quest yields U.S. fencing history at world championships
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Martin Truex Jr. keeps the No. 1 spot in NASCAR Power Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_romerointv_23072.jpg
Romero taking big steps after U.S. Girls’ Junior
nbc_golf_gt_paigemckenzie_230727.jpg
Analyzing top names to watch at Evian Championship
nbc_golf_gt_corpuz_230727.jpg
Corpuz gearing up for another major run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michigan Spring Football Game
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
FENCING-ITA-WC-SABRE-MEN-SEMIFINAL
Eli Dershwitz’s decade-long quest yields U.S. fencing history at world championships
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Martin Truex Jr. keeps the No. 1 spot in NASCAR Power Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_romerointv_23072.jpg
Romero taking big steps after U.S. Girls’ Junior
nbc_golf_gt_paigemckenzie_230727.jpg
Analyzing top names to watch at Evian Championship
nbc_golf_gt_corpuz_230727.jpg
Corpuz gearing up for another major run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings say Justin Jefferson contract talks are ongoing

  
Published July 25, 2023 02:20 PM

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson still has two seasons left on his five-year rookie contract, but he could be getting a big new deal soon.

Minnesota General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said today that discussions with Jefferson’s agents about a new contract are “ongoing.”

Adofo-Mensah said he’ll have more contract negotiations with Jefferson’s team but indicated that they’re not in a rush to get a deal done.

The 23-year-old Jefferson led the NFL in catches and receiving yards last season and surely wants to be the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. Absent a new deal, Jefferson would make a salary of $2.4 million this year and $19.7 million next year before becoming a free agent in 2025.