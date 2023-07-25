Vikings say Justin Jefferson contract talks are ongoing

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson still has two seasons left on his five-year rookie contract, but he could be getting a big new deal soon.

Minnesota General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said today that discussions with Jefferson’s agents about a new contract are “ongoing.”

Adofo-Mensah said he’ll have more contract negotiations with Jefferson’s team but indicated that they’re not in a rush to get a deal done.

The 23-year-old Jefferson led the NFL in catches and receiving yards last season and surely wants to be the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. Absent a new deal, Jefferson would make a salary of $2.4 million this year and $19.7 million next year before becoming a free agent in 2025.