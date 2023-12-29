Vikings sign Anthony Barr to active roster

The Vikings signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to their active roster from their practice squad Friday, the team announced.

Barr, whom the Vikings selected in the first round of the 2014 draft, joined the team’s practice squad in November.

The Vikings elevated Barr from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 11 at Denver and Week 12 against the Bears. In 26 defensive snaps, Barr has one tackle and a fumble recovery.

The team had an open roster spot after placing outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum on injured reserve. Wonnum required surgery to repair a quadriceps muscle.

In addition to signing Barr to the 53-player roster, the Vikings re-signed linebacker Nick Vigil to the practice squad.

The Vikings ruled out four players for Sunday’s game against the Packers. Safety Theo Jackson (toe), cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (knee), receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion) and defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (ankle) won’t dress out.

Receiver Jordan Addison (ankle), cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder/illness) and linebacker Troy Dye (wrist) are questionable.