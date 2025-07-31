 Skip navigation
Schneider's extension through 2031 speaks volumes
PFT Draft: Deion Sanders' HOF 'Upper Room' members
Ward calls the Titans' offense 'very mid'

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Vikings sign OL Matt Nelson

  
Published July 31, 2025 05:06 PM

The Vikings signed veteran offensive lineman Matt Nelson, the team announced Thursday.

In a corresponding move, the Vikings waived rookie defensive lineman Alexander Williams with an injury designation.

Nelson originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Lions following the 2019 draft. He appeared in 43 games, including 14 starts, with the Lions from 2020-23.

Nelson started a career-high 11 games during the 2021 season, including nine at right tackle.

He signed with the Giants in the 2024 offseason before being waived by the club during final roster cuts in August.

Williams joined Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in May.