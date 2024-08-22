Vikings sign RB Mo Ibrahim, OL Chuck Filiaga

The Vikings have made a couple of moves on their offense.

Minnesota announced that the team has signed running back Mo Ibrahim and offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga.

Both players are familiar with the Twin Cities as they played their college ball at the University of Minnesota.

Ibrahim was with the Lions last year as an undrafted free agent, appearing in one game. He took a kick return 22 yards.

Filiaga spent time with the Packers as an undrafted free agent before heading to the UFL to play for the San Antonio Brahmas. Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips’ father, Wade, is the Brahmas head coach.

As corresponding moves, the Vikings waived tight end Trey Knox with an injury designation and waived cornerback Jacobi Francis.

