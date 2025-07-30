Vikings sign S Gervarrius Owens

The Vikings signed safety Gervarrius Owens on Wednesday, the team announced.

Owens, 25, was a seventh-round pick of the Giants in 2023, the 254th overall selection. He joins Minnesota after spending time with the Giants and Titans.

He has appeared in five games the past two seasons, including three his rookie season with the Giants.

In two games with the Titans in 2024, Owens saw action on one defensive snap and four on special teams. He had no stats.

Owens began his collegiate career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M before transferring to Houston where he posted 208 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss, four interceptions, 22 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two blocked kicks in 46 career games with the Cougars.

In a corresponding move, the Vikings waived linebacker Max Tooley.