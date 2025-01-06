Vikings source: “We love Kevin [O’Connell] and there will be no trade”

On Sunday, Jay Glazer of Fox reported that multiple teams are interested in trading for Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell. To little surprise, the Vikings are not interested.

Before Sunday night’s game in Detroit, a Vikings source told PFT of O’Connell, “We love Kevin and there will be no trade.”

That means O’Connell will coach the Vikings through 2025. Recently, Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf told Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune that talks on an extension for O’Connell and G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will commence after the current season ends.

Still, O’Connell has more leverage than he would have had if the talks had happened before the 2024 season. If he uses the full extent of it, there’s a chance that no deal is done and that he walks away as a free agent after the season.

Presumably, calmer heads will prevail and the two sides will work out a new deal. But it won’t be done until it’s done.

And they won’t work on getting it done until the Minnesota season is done.