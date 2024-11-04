Vikings take 14-7 lead on Sam Darnold’s second TD pass

The Vikings woke up at halftime.

Sam Darnold threw his second touchdown pass in two possessions of the second half, giving the Vikings a 14-7 lead. The Vikings, who were shut out in the first half, have scored on nine-play drives of 70 and 80 yards after halftime.

The Vikings quarterback threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Nailor with 2:49 remaining in the third quarter.

Darnold tripped over offensive tackle Brian O’Neill after he threw the touchdown pass and was testing his lower leg on the sideline afterward. He appears OK.

He is 26-of-30 for 255 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Justin Jefferson is over 100 yards, catching seven passes for 137 yards.

Rookie kicker Will Reichard made the PAT. He missed the first two kicks of his career on field goal tries of 53 and 31 yards, and NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark reports that Reichard has a right thigh issue. The team has not announced an injury for Reichard.