Vikings tender LB Ivan Pace as a restricted free agent

The Vikings are hoping to hold onto linebacker Ivan Pace as he moves into restricted free agency.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Vikings will tender Pace with a contract ahead of the start of the new league year this week. Pace will receive the lowest, right of first refusal tender.

That tender carries a salary of $3.52 million for the 2026 season. Another team can sign Pace to an offer sheet and the Vikings will have a chance to match it, but will not receive any compensation if they opt against doing so.

Pace appeared in every game last season and started six times. He had 62 tackles and a sack in that action.