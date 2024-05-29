 Skip navigation
Vikings to re-sign Dalton Risner on one-year deal

  
May 29, 2024

Offensive lineman Dalton Risner is headed back to Minnesota.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Risner has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to re-sign with the Vikings.

Risner, 28, signed with the Vikings last September and appeared in 15 games for the team with 11 starts.

The Broncos selected Risner in the second round of the 2019 draft. He started 62 games for Denver over his first four seasons. He partially tore the UCL in his right elbow late in the 2022 season as he was heading into free agency.

Overall, Risner has appeared in 77 games with 73 starts.