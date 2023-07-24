Vikings to sign Colin Thompson

The Vikings are adding some depth at tight end.

Minnesota is signing Colin Thompson to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Thompson, 29, spent the last three seasons with the Panthers — though last year he was only on the club’s practice squad. He played 15 games in 2020 and 11 games in 2021, registering most of his snaps on special teams. He’s caught just one career pass on three targets, but that was a 7-yard touchdown in 2020.

Thompson has also spent time with the Giants and Bears as well as some time in the AAF and XFL.