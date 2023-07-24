 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Wimbledon
After first career tennis title at Swiss Open, Pedro Cachin gets kisses, hugs and doggy licks
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto tournament, opts for more rest after loss in Wimbledon final
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals
Dylan Crews gets a $9 million signing bonus from the Nationals

Top Clips

nbc_dps_svpjoins_230724.jpg
Van Pelt analyzes Harman’s runaway Open victory
nbc_dps_mlbdeadline_230724.jpg
Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB’s trade deadline?
nbc_cyc_tdf_biggestcrashesv2_230722.jpg
See the most action-packed Tour de France moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Vikings to sign Colin Thompson

  
Published July 24, 2023 11:51 AM

The Vikings are adding some depth at tight end.

Minnesota is signing Colin Thompson to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Thompson, 29, spent the last three seasons with the Panthers — though last year he was only on the club’s practice squad. He played 15 games in 2020 and 11 games in 2021, registering most of his snaps on special teams. He’s caught just one career pass on three targets, but that was a 7-yard touchdown in 2020.

Thompson has also spent time with the Giants and Bears as well as some time in the AAF and XFL.