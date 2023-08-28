Vikings trade OL Vederian Lowe to Patriots for a sixth-round pick

Now we know the Patriots are as concerned about their offensive tackle depth as fans are.

They made their second trade for an offensive tackle Sunday, acquiring Vederian Lowe from the Vikings for a sixth-round pick, Jordan Schultz of theScore.com reports.

Earlier in the day, the Patriots sent running back Pierre Strong Jr. to the Browns in exchange for offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Wheatley has no NFL regular-season experience and Lowe only slightly more.

The Vikings made him a sixth-round pick in 2022, and he played four games. Lowe saw action on 33 offensive snaps at left tackle in Week 18. He also played 20 snaps on special teams last season.

Lowe played 140 total snaps in the preseason, seeing action at both tackle spots.

The Vikings have Blake Brandel and Oli Udoh as their top backup tackles.

The Patriots continue to search for someone — anyone — to go along with starting left tackle Trent Brown.