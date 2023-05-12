Vikings trade Za’Darius Smith to Browns

The Vikings are trading edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to the Browns, NFL Media reports.

The Browns get Smith, a 2025 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick, while the Vikings get a fifth-round pick in 2024 and a fifth-round pick in 2025.

Smith’s renegotiated contract guarantees him $11.75 million in 2023 before he becomes a free agent next March.

After one season in Minnesota, Smith asked for his release.

He signed with the Vikings a year ago after backing out of an agreement with the Ravens and totaled 44 tackles, 10 sacks, 24 quarterback hits and a forced fumble in 16 starts in earning his third career Pro Bowl.

Smith spent four years in Baltimore and three in Green Bay before landing in Minnesota. Now, he’s on his way to Cleveland, giving the Browns a formidable pass rushing duo with Myles Garrett.