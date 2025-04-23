 Skip navigation
Vikings waive DB NaJee Thompson

  
Published April 23, 2025 11:37 AM

The Vikings trimmed their roster a bit on Wednesday.

They announced that they have waived defensive back Najee Thompson. The move came with a failed physical designation.

Thompson signed with the Vikings after going undrafted in 2023 and played in 15 games for the team during his rookie season. He spent last season on their injured reserve list.

Almost all of Thompson’s playing time as a rookie came on special teams. He recorded seven tackles and a fumble recovery in that action.

The Vikings also waived offensive lineman Trevor Reid this week and both moves free up roster space for draft picks and rookie free agents to join the team in the coming days.