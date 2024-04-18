Vikings waive OL Coy Cronk with non-football injury

The Vikings waived offensive lineman Coy Cronk with a non-football injury designation, the team announced Thursday.

Cronk’s injury was undisclosed.

Cronk, 26, signed with the Vikings’ practice squad Nov. 4 but did not play a game for Minnesota last season.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2021, signing with the Jaguars. He bounced between the practice squad and the active roster for two seasons plus part of 2023.

His only game action came in three games with the Jaguars in 2022 when he played six offensive snaps and 15 on special teams.