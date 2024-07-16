 Skip navigation
Vikings will add Bobby Bryant to the Ring of Honor

  
Published July 16, 2024 12:19 PM

Another member of the Purple People Eaters defense will be joining the team’s immortals.

The Vikings have announced that cornerback Bobby Bryant will enter the Ring of Honor on September 22. He’ll be the first cornerback in franchise history to receive the distinction and the third defensive back, joining Paul Krause and Joey Browner.

A seventh-round pick in 1967, Bryant spent 14 years with the Vikings. He had 57 interceptions in the regular season and playoffs. Six came in the postseason, a team record.

Bryant started 141 total games for the Vikings. He also played in (and started) two Super Bowls. He was a Pro Bowler in 1975 and 1976.

Here are some of his highlights.

Bryant will be the 28th member of the team’s Ring of Honor, joining Fran Tarkenton, Alan Page, Jim Finks, Bud Grant, Paul Krause, Fred Zamberletti, Jim Marshall, Ron Yary, Korey Stringer, Mick Tingelhoff, Carl Eller, Cris Carter, Bill Brown, Jerry Burns, Randall McDaniel, Chuck Foreman, John Randle, Scott Studwell, Chris Doleman, Matt Blair, Joey Browner, Ahmad Rashad, Randy Moss, Dennis Green, Steve Jordan, Kevin Williams, and Jared Allen.