Vikings will replace silt-film turf with different artificial turf

The Vikings will have a new playing surface next year.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports that the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority has approved a $1.3 million bid to replace the silt-film turf at U.S. Bank Stadium with a monofilament version called Act Global Xtreme Turf DX. Silt-film turf has been associated with an elevated number of injuries and U.S. Bank Stadium is one of three venues — Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati are the others — still using it.

The Vikings will install the same turf at their practice facility and worked with the MSFA, which owns and operates the stadium, to select the winning bid.

The work in both venues will begin after the season ends and is expected to be complete in time for the 2024 stadium.