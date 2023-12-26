Vikings will take a long look at whether to bench Nick Mullens, play Jaren Hall

Nick Mullens did his best impersonation of St. Nick on Christmas Eve, serving up four interceptions to the Lions. Will he have a chance to do the same thing on New Year’s Eve?

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Vikings are taking a long look at whether Mullens should be benched for rookie Jaren Hall.

Hall was the first quarterback to play after starter Kirk Cousins tore an Achilles tendon against the Packers in late October. Hall suffered a concussion on the opening drive of his first start, at Atlanta.

Hall is now healthy and ready. The question, given the various injuries the Vikings have suffered (tight end T.J. Hockenson, receiver Jordan Addison), is whether Hall has enough help around him to overcome the natural mistakes he’ll make as a first-year player.

Regardless, Mullens arguably has made too many mistakes to stay on the field. On his last interception of the game, receiver Justin Jefferson (who wasn’t double-covered, for a change) was open for what would have been a game-tying touchdown and potential go-ahead PAT. Mullens, put simply, made a bad throw in a big spot.

The spots get no bigger for the Vikings in the next two games. They need to beat the Packers and the Lions and hope for some help, in order to punch their ticket for what likely would be a short playoff run, based on the cumulative quality of the quarterback play behind Cousins.