Vikins sign QB John Wolford off their practice squad

  
Published December 6, 2025 05:27 PM

The Vikings announced several roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Quarterback John Wolford has been signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Wolford was elevated on a temporary basis last week with J.J. McCarthy sidelined by a concussion.

McCarthy is back this week and signing Wolford to the active roster means that the Vikings could designate him or Max Brosmer as a third emergency quarterback this week.

The Vikings elevated cornerback Dwight McGlothern and defensive lineman Taki Taimani from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. They also announced that running back Ty Chandler will not be elevated from the practice squad this weekend.