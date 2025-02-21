Void date of Panthers OL Austin Corbett’s contract moved to March

The Panthers and offensive lineman Austin Corbett gave themselves a bit more time to talk about a possible contract extension.

Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer confirmed an Over the Cap report that Corbett and the team agreed to delay the void date on his contract to just before the start of the new league year next month.

If Corbett does not sign a new deal before the start of the new league year, the Panthers will incur a dead cap charge of $7.766 million. A new deal would likely reduce that cap hit and give Corbett a chance to show he’s back to health.

Corbett has seen time at guard and center, but he’s been limited to nine games over the last two seasons by a knee injury and a torn biceps. He started 50 straight games for the Rams and Panthers over the three previous seasons.