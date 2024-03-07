Von Miller can get back to $17.5 million with 10.5 sacks

Bills pass rusher Von Miller has slashed his 2024 compensation from $17.5 million to $8.855 million. He has an incentive package that can push his total payout to $20 million.

So what does Miller have to do to earn the incentives? As one league source said, “Be Von Miller.”

More specifically, here are the details of the incentives, per a source with knowledge of the terms.

He gets $1 million for two sacks. At four sacks, it increases to $2.5 million. With six sacks, it becomes $4 million. At eight sacks, $6 million.

He gets $8.645 million for 10.5 sacks. He gets $9.645 million for 15 sacks.

There’s another $1.5 million available for 12 or more sacks, along with taking 30 percent of more of the defensive snaps in the AFC Championship — and if the Bills win.

Basically, Miller makes his money back if he gets 10.5 sacks. With 15 sacks, he makes $18.5 million for 2024. He maxes out at $20 million for 12 sacks and participation in 30 percent of more of the defensive snaps in an AFC Championship win.

Because these incentives are regarded as “not likely to be earned,” the cap charge for reaching them would apply to 2025, not 2024. So the Bills have reduced Miller’s cap number and, if he doesn’t perform, his total compensation.

Miller hasn’t had 10 or more sacks since 2018. He had double-digit sacks in seven of his first eight NFL seasons.