Von Miller: Greg Rousseau's opening game a real confidence booster

  
September 11, 2024

After recording 2.5 sacks in a preseason game against the Steelers last month, Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau said there are a lot of things he can improve about his game.

Rousseau did a nice job of following through on that in the first week of the regular season. Rousseau sacked Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray three times to help the Bills to a 34-28 home win. One of those sacks resulted in a fumble that set up Buffalo’s go-ahead touchdown and Rousseau’s teammate Von Miller said that the overall performance sent a strong message about what Rousseau can do this season.

“I always knew that he was one of the best defensive ends in the league. There’s only about five for them, and he’s one of them,” Miller said, via John Wawrow of the Associated Press. “I think that is a huge confidence booster. And it’s not just words anymore. Even though words are powerful, it’s not just words, it’s the real deal,”

The Bills picked up Rousseau’s fifth-year option this offseason and a few more outings like last Sunday will make his $13.4 million salary for 2025 feel like a bargain.