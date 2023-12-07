Von Miller has no comment on felony assault charge

Bills edge rusher Von Miller, who is facing a third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman charge, had no comment when reporters approached him at his locker after Thursday’s practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN reports.

Miller was a full participant in Thursday’s practice after taking a veteran rest day Wednesday, and he is expected to play Sunday.

Miller turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued for him in Texas last week, and he was released Nov. 30 after posting a $5,000 bond. He is accused of assaulting his longtime girlfriend, who told Dallas police she is six weeks pregnant.

The woman since has said no assault took place, and the NFL will not put Miller on the Commissioner Exempt list unless he is “formally charged” with a crime.

The charge is punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Miller, 34, has played 19 games in two seasons with the Bills. In eight games this season, he has no sacks as he continues to work his way back from a right ACL injury that cut short his 2022 season.