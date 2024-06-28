Von Miller: It makes me angry how people judge me based on how I played with an injury

Bills pass rusher Von Miller didn’t record a single sack in 2023, but he says it’s unfair to judge him because he was still dealing with the effects of his 2022 knee injury.

Miller says the torn ACL he suffered in 2022 was so bad that it could have cost him the entire 2023 season. He played through it as best he could in 2023, but the level he played at last year wasn’t what anyone has come to expect of him.

“My biggest individual goal is just getting back to playing my style of football,” Miller told SI.com. “It’s crazy how you get injured, and you come back, and you really shouldn’t have even been playing, and people judge you by a product on the field. I could have easily sat out all of last season, but I couldn’t do my teammates like that. I felt like being later in my career, I didn’t want to sacrifice any of my years. But at the same time, I shouldn’t have been out there. I feel like people are judging me on that, so it’s making me a little bit angry, to be honest.”

Miller believes the Bills are contenders this year and that Buffalo could have its first Lombardi Trophy in February.

“The biggest team goal is bringing the first Super Bowl to Buffalo,” Miller said. “Everyone feels like they deserve it, and they work hard, but Buffalo Bills fans and Western New York they deserve it, man. They do so much for our community and our football team. Josh Allen is an amazing player and person - he is one of the most amazing people that I have ever been around in my life. These guys deserve it, and I’m going to do everything in my power to give it to them.”

Miller already has Super Bowl rings with the Broncos and Rams. If Miller plays in and wins a Super Bowl with the Bills, he’ll be the first player in NFL history to play on Super Bowl-winning team for three different franchises.