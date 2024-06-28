Von Miller: It makes me angry how people judge me based on how I played with an injury

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mahomesplay_240627.jpg
How much longer will Mahomes play in the NFL?
nbc_pftpm_newkickoffrule_240627.jpg
Will NFL teams concede 30 yards on new kickoffs?
nbc_pftpm_almichaelsai_240627.jpg
What does Michaels’ A.I. voice mean for future?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mahomesplay_240627.jpg
How much longer will Mahomes play in the NFL?
nbc_pftpm_newkickoffrule_240627.jpg
Will NFL teams concede 30 yards on new kickoffs?
nbc_pftpm_almichaelsai_240627.jpg
What does Michaels’ A.I. voice mean for future?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Von Miller: It makes me angry how people judge me based on how I played with an injury

  
Published June 28, 2024 04:11 AM

Bills pass rusher Von Miller didn’t record a single sack in 2023, but he says it’s unfair to judge him because he was still dealing with the effects of his 2022 knee injury.

Miller says the torn ACL he suffered in 2022 was so bad that it could have cost him the entire 2023 season. He played through it as best he could in 2023, but the level he played at last year wasn’t what anyone has come to expect of him.

“My biggest individual goal is just getting back to playing my style of football,” Miller told SI.com. “It’s crazy how you get injured, and you come back, and you really shouldn’t have even been playing, and people judge you by a product on the field. I could have easily sat out all of last season, but I couldn’t do my teammates like that. I felt like being later in my career, I didn’t want to sacrifice any of my years. But at the same time, I shouldn’t have been out there. I feel like people are judging me on that, so it’s making me a little bit angry, to be honest.”

Miller believes the Bills are contenders this year and that Buffalo could have its first Lombardi Trophy in February.

“The biggest team goal is bringing the first Super Bowl to Buffalo,” Miller said. “Everyone feels like they deserve it, and they work hard, but Buffalo Bills fans and Western New York they deserve it, man. They do so much for our community and our football team. Josh Allen is an amazing player and person - he is one of the most amazing people that I have ever been around in my life. These guys deserve it, and I’m going to do everything in my power to give it to them.”

Miller already has Super Bowl rings with the Broncos and Rams. If Miller plays in and wins a Super Bowl with the Bills, he’ll be the first player in NFL history to play on Super Bowl-winning team for three different franchises.