Von Miller: Just dipped my toe into the water Sunday, I’ll swim in the deep end soon

The Bills didn’t get a win against the Jaguars in London on Sunday, but they did get edge rusher Von Miller back in the lineup.

Miller played for the first time since tearing his ACL last November and saw action on 20 snaps in the 25-20 loss. Miller was on a pitch count in his first game action and said he feels confident he will “be able to be the player I’ve been in the past for sure” as he gets more comfortable being back on the field.

“Just dipping my toe in the water,” Miller said, via the team’s website. “Eventually, I’ll be able to swim in the deep end with the big kids. But it felt good just being out there with my guys and being back in the motion, it’s definitely something I can build on for sure.”

Miller’s return came on the same day that linebacker Matt Milano suffered a serious leg injury. The two players don’t play the same position, but the sooner Miller is able to look like the disruptive player he has been in the past the better for a Bills defense that lost one of their leading playmakers on Sunday.