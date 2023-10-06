Von Miller officially questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Jaguars

Bills edge rusher Von Miller told reporters on Friday that it’s highly likely he’ll end up playing against the Jaguars in London this weekend.

But there’s still a chance he doesn’t.

Buffalo has listed Miller as questionable for the contest after he was a limited participant in all three days of practice this week.

After tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving last year, Miller was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list this week. The Bills will have to make a roster move to activate Miller if he’s going to play on Sunday.

Cornerback Christian Benford (shoulder) is also questionable for Buffalo after he was limited all week.

Defensive end Greg Rousseau (foot) is out, as is Tre’Davious White (Achilles) who has not yet been placed on injured reserve.