Von Miller pegs chances of playing at 94.5 percent

Bills head coach Sean McDermott didn’t say at his Friday press conference if Von Miller will be playing against the Jaguars in London on Sunday, but Miller is feeling pretty good about his chances of being out there.

Miller called his return to the lineup a good bet earlier this week and he continued to sound bullish about his chances on Friday. Miller told reporters that there’s a “94.5 percent” chance that he will make his first appearance of the 2023 season.

The Bills became able to open Miller’s window to return from the physically unable to perform list this week and he began practicing on Wednesday. Miller has been limited in this week’s sessions as he works his way back from last November’s torn ACL.

Having Miller back would be a plus for the Bills in any circumstances, but all the more so because McDermott announced that they will be down an edge rusher this weekend. Greg Rousseau has been ruled out with a foot injury.