 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Von Miller: Our window is still open

  
Published January 23, 2023 08:15 AM
nbc_pft_billscrumble_230123
January 23, 2023 08:39 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how the Bills haven’t given Josh Allen enough help and how Buffalo needs to strengthen players on both sides of the ball.

The Bills signed edge rusher Von Miller with the idea that he would be their closer in the postseason — the piece that could help the club get over the top to reach Super Bowl LVII.

But that was not able to come to fruition, as Miller tore his ACL during Buffalo’s Thanksgiving Day victory over Detroit.

Now that the Bills have been eliminated from the postseason, Miller — who signed a six-year contract with Buffalo last March — said he’s looking forward to running it back with his coaches and teammates in 2023.

“My message to the guys was, as competitors, whenever you lose, you go back to the drawing board and you say, ‘Oh I’ve gotta make some changes, I’ve got to do this, I’ve got to do that, I’ve got to work harder,’” Miller said in his press conference. “You should always debrief. But I honestly feel like we’re in a unique spot. We’ve got a great football team. We’ve got great coaches. We’ve got great staff, great players. Sometimes, more isn’t always the answer. Sometimes you’ve just got to keep playing. Sometimes you’ve got to line back up, give us another year, and just go through it again.

“We lost four games — we lost four games this whole entire year. Four games out of the 19 games that we played? And we lost four of those games. We had a great season. We had a great year.

Miller added that he signed with the Bills to have multiple shots at winning a Super Bowl and he thinks Buffalo is still fully capable of accomplishing that goal.

“Just because we lost to the Bengals, it doesn’t diminish the type of team that we know we have. It doesn’t diminish our team in this league,” Miller said. “We have a really good team. Our window is still open and brighter days are definitely ahead for us.”

Miller was a difference-maker on defense when he was healthy. He had 8.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 12 quarterback hits for Buffalo. He also recorded a pair of passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Miller has a significant road to recovery ahead with the second ACL tear of his career. He previously went through the process in 2013 entering the 2014 season.

He noted he’s six weeks from his surgery and he’s walking around and working out. But he’ll need another six-to-seven weeks to start running. But his recovery is likely going to take around nine months, though Miller said he’s hopeful he can shorten that window to six or seven months.