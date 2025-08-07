 Skip navigation
Vontaze Burfict joins UNLV staff as defensive analyst

  
Published August 7, 2025 04:23 PM

Vontaze Burfict is getting back in the game, albeit at the college level.

Via Justin Williams of TheAthletic.com, Burfict has joined UNLV’s staff as a defensive analyst.

Burfict is working under interim defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, who was Burfict’s longtime linebackers position coach and coordinator with the Bengals. Burfict also played under Guenther with the Raiders in 2019.

That was the last season of Burfict’s career, as he was suspended after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle in the Raiders’ fourth game of the season. While Burfict was reinstated at the end of the season, he went unsigned in free agency.

Burfict received his 12-game suspension for repeated violations of player safety, including personal fouls and illegal hits. According to Sportrac, Burfict had lost $5.3 million due to fines and suspensions from 2013-2019.

Burfict entered the league in 2012 as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State. He appeared in 79 games with 77 starts over the course of his career, making one Pro Bowl in 2013.