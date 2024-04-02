Warren Sapp joins Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado

Warren Sapp has joined Deion Sanders’ coaching staff at the University of Colorado.

Sanders said Sapp would be joining the staff late last year, but the school said in January that no move had been made. That changed on Monday as a video posted by Sanders’ son showed Sapp introducing himself to the team.

“Senior quality control analyst, it’s a mouthful, and you’ll hear me before you see me most of the time,” Sapp said. “But what we gonna do is, big fellas — stance, alignment and assignment . . . We’re gonna pour concrete because you know I like nice stuff. And we’re building mansions here, so that’s why I’m here — to help you build your mansion.”

In a statement to Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, the school confirmed Sapp is a graduate assistant and that he has enrolled in continuing education classes at the school.

“Warren Sapp successfully completed all of the necessary steps required of anyone who is employed at CU Boulder, including a background check,” the statement said, “Athletic Director Rick George personally met with Warren to clearly articulate the department’s standards and expectations, to which he acknowledged and agreed.”

Sanders also announced that his former Cowboys teammate George Hegamin is the football team’s new director of leadership and engagement. Hegamin was also Sapp’s teammate for one season with the Buccaneers.