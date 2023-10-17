Week 6 pre-game fights could prompt fines and reminders to teams, officials

Things got very heated on Monday night, prior to the game between the Cowboys and Chargers. And things will soon get expensive for those involved.

In 2005, a fight between the Eagles and Falcons before a Monday night game resulted in nine players being fined. Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter was ejected before the game began.

Cowboys pass rusher Dante Fowler arguably should have been ejected last night, given the blow to the head that dislodged Chargers running back Austin Ekeler’s helmet.

It was the second straight day featuring a pre-game fracas. The 49ers and Browns got into a scuffle prior to the Sunday game in Cleveland. (Check out Trent Williams coming out of nowhere in this video.)

This likely means that the notoriously reactive NFL will be sending out memos and reminders to players and officials about the relevant rules aimed at keeping teams separated before kickoff, rules that for some reason were ignored on Sunday and Monday. Also, look for that document to be leaked to a reporter who works for the league at some point before Week 7 commences on Thursday night.

Finally, look for plenty of fines to be included in this week’s list of financial penalties announced by the league, which the league now unveils on Saturday.