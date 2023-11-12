Week 9 2023 NFL fine roundup

Another week, another slew of fines imposed by the NFL for on-field infractions during games.

The league announces the fines. It does not announce the outcome of any appeals. Such as, for example, Falcons fullback Keith Smith having his fine in excess of $87,000 completely wiped out via the internal appellate process.

Here’s the full list of the fines imposed for Week 9. Pending appeals that we might never hear the outcome of.

There were 17 fines, covering 17 players from 15 teams and impacting 0.79 percent of all plays.

Cardinals, D.J. Humphries, unnecessary roughness, $16,391.

Falcons, Dee Alford, unnecessary roughness, $4,853.

Bills, Josh Allen, unsportsmanlike conduct, $10,927.

Panthers, Deion Jones, unnecessary roughness, $6,472.

Bengals, Cordell Volson, unnecessary roughness, $5,746.

Browns, Grant Delpit, unsportsmanlike conduct, $10,927.

Packers, Rashan Gary, unnecessary roughness, $10,927.

Texans, M.J. Stewart, unnecessary roughness, $13,791.

Chargers, Joey Bosa, a hit on a quarterback, $16,391.

Raiders, Josh Jacobs, unnecessary roughness, $21,855.

Dolphins, Alex Ingold, unnecessary roughness, $14,333.

Vikings, Cam Akers, unsportsmanlike conduct, $8,065.

Vikings T.J. Hockenson, crackback block, $10,927.

Patriots, Matt Slater, unnecessary roughness, $14,819.

Buccaneers, Lavonte David, unsportsmanlike conduct, $13,659.

Buccaneers, Joe Tryon, unsportsmanlike conduct, $10,927.

Commanders, Samuel Cosmi, unnecessary roughness, $10,039.