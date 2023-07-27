Wes Phillips: Maybe people haven’t realized how good Alexander Mattison is

When Minnesota re-signed running back Alexander Mattison to a two-year, $7 million deal in March, it signaled that the Vikings were going to make him their RB1 entering 2023.

That became official when Minnesota released Dalvin Cook last month.

Entering his fifth season, Mattison has been productive in his limited opportunities behind Cook, averaging 4.1 yards per carry in 59 games. He’s also caught 70 passes for 526 yards with three TDs.

On Thursday, Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said that Mattison has proven his abilities since Minnesota selected him in the third round of the 2019 draft.

“He always knows what to do,” Phillips said in his press conference. “He’s very intelligent, as far as our scheme, our system, pass protection. And then he’s a talented back when he’s running it. He’s always running forward. He’s got more wiggle than I think some people give him credit for. There were a lot of times when the free guy in the hole — the eighth guy — he made him miss last year when he had his [opportunities] and then made some plays in the passing game as well. So it was kind of a no-brainer for us to try to get Alex back.

“The consistency of who he is every day, what he’s put on tape every opportunity he’s gotten. His multi-faceted run game, pass protection, and then his hands in the pass game — his route-running ability. I think we’re going to see a lot of good things and maybe people didn’t realize how good a player Alex Mattison really is.”

Mattison’s most productive season was 2021, when he started four games and finished with 719 yards from scrimmage — 491 rushing along with 32 catches for 228 yards. While the Vikings also have Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler, and rookie DeWayne McBride at running back, Mattison will have every opportunity to demonstrate his value in Minnesota’s offensive system this season.